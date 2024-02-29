Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 131 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,090. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

