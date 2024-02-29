Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 3,355,338 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

