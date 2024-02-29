IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 7,899,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 6,108,993 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $11.26.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.22.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

