iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
iomart Group Stock Performance
Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 146.72 ($1.86) on Thursday. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.60 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £164.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
iomart Group Company Profile
