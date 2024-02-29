iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 146.72 ($1.86) on Thursday. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.60 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £164.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

