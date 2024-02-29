Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,468 call options on the company. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 1,944 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Duolingo Stock Up 17.9 %

DUOL stock traded up $34.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,134. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -853.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,489,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

