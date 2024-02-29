Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

RPG opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

