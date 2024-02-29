Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.50

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 57249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

