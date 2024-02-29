Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $388.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

