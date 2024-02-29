inTEST (INTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
inTEST Stock Down 1.2 %
inTEST stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30. inTEST has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in inTEST by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
