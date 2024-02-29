Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Tops $324.03 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and $324.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $13.16 or 0.00020889 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,972,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,554,442 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

