Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 96.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

