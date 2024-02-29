Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

