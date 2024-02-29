Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

IAS opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

