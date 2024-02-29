Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.9 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

