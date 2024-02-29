Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.73. 198,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 475,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

