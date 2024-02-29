Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163,720 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Insulet worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.
Insulet Stock Down 0.4 %
PODD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 127,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average of $181.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.