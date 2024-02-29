Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163,720 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Insulet worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 127,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average of $181.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

