Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $228,560.50 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

