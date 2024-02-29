Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$375,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00.
Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$125.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$127.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.58. The stock has a market cap of C$10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
