Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$375,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$125.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$127.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.58. The stock has a market cap of C$10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.38.

View Our Latest Report on Toromont Industries

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

