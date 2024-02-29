Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$37,770.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00.
Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$125.93 on Thursday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$118.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$113.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.
Toromont Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.