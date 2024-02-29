Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $1,197,076.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

