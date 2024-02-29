Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 76.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

