Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 3,939 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.16), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($260,601.52).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Peter Cunningham sold 3 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.85), for a total value of £162.84 ($206.54).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,042 ($63.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,232 ($79.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,487 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,282.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 203.77 ($2.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,987.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,000 ($88.79) to GBX 7,040 ($89.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.64) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.37) to GBX 5,900 ($74.84) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,262.86 ($79.44).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

