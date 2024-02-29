Insider Selling: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,950,000.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.27 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.45. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.