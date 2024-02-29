Insider Selling: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Sells $93,693.95 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Masonite International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on DOOR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 50.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,424,000.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Masonite International
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.