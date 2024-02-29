Insider Selling: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Sells $93,693.95 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 50.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,424,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

