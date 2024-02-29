Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $937,368.95 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IR opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

