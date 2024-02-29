Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $937,368.95 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:IR opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.
Several brokerages recently commented on IR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.
