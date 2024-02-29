Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

