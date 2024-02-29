Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Sells 3,470 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $305.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $315.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

