Insider Selling: Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells 35,359 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Denny’s Stock Performance
DENN opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.
Read Our Latest Report on Denny’s
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denny’s
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.