Insider Selling: Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells 35,359 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

