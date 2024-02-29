Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,351.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bank7 Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $245.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

