Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 2,880 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $58,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Artivion Stock Performance

Artivion stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

