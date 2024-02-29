Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells $4,098,380.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

AON opened at $317.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

