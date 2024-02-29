Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells $32,875.70 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $32,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,887,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 50.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Altus Power by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

