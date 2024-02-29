Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells 5,391 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALLE opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

