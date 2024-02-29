Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys 13,119 Shares of Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 13,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$23,089.44 ($15,091.14).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Robert Millner acquired 50,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$89,200.00 ($58,300.65).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 4th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

