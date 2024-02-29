Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Buys C$25,408.75 in Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INE shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INE

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.