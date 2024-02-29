Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Buys C$25,408.75 in Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -423.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INE
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.