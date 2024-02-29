Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

