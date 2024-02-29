Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $46.59 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 1635540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.