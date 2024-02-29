Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $106.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Shares of PI stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

