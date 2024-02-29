Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.65

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$85.65 and last traded at C$85.25, with a volume of 349899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.57.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.22.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.3798371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

