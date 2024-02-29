ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $155.21 and last traded at $155.21, with a volume of 9173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 63.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

