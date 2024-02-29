ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $155.21 and last traded at $155.21, with a volume of 9173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

