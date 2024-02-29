ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock opened at $152.81 on Thursday. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $101.46 and a fifty-two week high of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

