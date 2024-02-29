ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 12th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI opened at $152.81 on Thursday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $101.46 and a 52-week high of $155.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

