Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $351.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.18. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.