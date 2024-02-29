HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 779.86 ($9.89).

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 616.30 ($7.82). 11,918,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,285,297. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44). The company has a market cap of £117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 683.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 616.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 614.73.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

