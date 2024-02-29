HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 789.86 ($10.02).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 619.70 ($7.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 614.73. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

