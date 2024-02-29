HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

HPQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 174.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in HP by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.