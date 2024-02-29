HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 3,561,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,074. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in HP by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

