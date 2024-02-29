Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.16 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.650 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

