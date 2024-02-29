HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Isaac(Zac) Fried Purchases 4,683 Shares of Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried acquired 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of A$32,781.00 ($21,425.49).

HMC Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.

Get HMC Capital alerts:

HMC Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HMC Capital Company Profile

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HMC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.